Left Menu
Development News Edition

After his BJP entry, forgery case against Scindia closed

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhopal
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 13:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 13:39 IST
After his BJP entry, forgery case against Scindia closed

The Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing has closed a case against former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and his family members, where they were accused of falsifying a property document while selling land, an official said on Tuesday. Scindia quit the Congress on March 10 and later joined the BJP. His resignation from the Congress triggered a revolt in the Madhya Pradesh party unit, with 22 MLAs who belong to his camp also tendering their resignations. This led to collapse of the Kamal Nath-led state government last week.

On March 12, when the Congress was in power in the state, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) decided to verify facts afresh into the complaint against Scindia and his family of allegedly indulging in wrongdoing while selling a land in Gwalior in 2009. "The complainant, Surendra Shrivastava, approached us for the second time on March 12 seeking a re-look into his complaint against Scindias. We forwarded the complaint to our Gwalior office which, after a re-investigation, closed it," a top EOW official said.

According to sources in the EOW, it closed the case against Scindia and his family on Friday. Incidentally, Kamal Nath also stepped down as chief minister on Friday after his government was reduced to a minority.

On March 12, Shrivastava filed a fresh complaint against Scindia and his family, alleging that by falsifying a registry document, they sold him a piece of land at Mahalgaon which was smaller by 6,000 sqft than the original agreement in 2009, the EOW official said. He initially lodged the complaint on March 26, 2014 against Scindia, who was then a Congress leader, and his family. But it was investigated and closed in May 2018 (when the BJP was in power in the state), the official said.

Earlier this month, 22 MLAs loyal to Scindia resigned from the Congress, paving way for the BJP to come to power in the state again. Senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan took oath as chief minister of the state on Monday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong stocks rebound after U.S. Fed's QE promise

Hong Kong stocks rallied on Tuesday, following a broader Asia higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve rolled out a slew of support measures to ease a global cash crunch. At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 967.36 points or 4.46...

Uganda central bank sells dollars to slow shilling's depreciation

Ugandas central bank on Tuesday sold dollars in the interbank market, it said in a notice on data provider Refinitiv, offering support to the local currency which has been experiencing sharp depreciation due to the coronavirus-related disru...

Reliance sets up India's 1st COVID-19 dedicated hospital, to continue paying all its contract workers

Reliance Industries Limited RIL on Monday said that it has set up Indias first COVID-19 dedicated hospital in Mumbai that includes a negative pressure room that helps in preventing cross-contamination and helps control infection. Sir HN Rel...

From top to bottom line: Everest closing means financial hit

Apa Sherpa knows firsthand all the risks of climbing Mount Everest. Hes been to the summit 21 times. The potential for a COVID-19 outbreak at base camp had him just as fearful as a blizzard or cracking ice.The 60-year-old mountaineer from N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020