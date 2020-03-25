Left Menu
TN govt warns of strict action against those who don't follow home quarantine

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 01:06 IST
The Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday warned of strict action, including blocking of passports, against those individuals who have recently returned from abroad and continue to go out instead of adopting self-quarantine measures. Health Minister C Vijaya Baskar said 15,298 people have gone abroad recently and their details have been sent to all district collectors and district superintendents of police.

"These people are being monitored. We are pasting home quarantine stickers in the houses of the respective individuals and have also appointed home guards," he told reporters here. The state has reported 18 coronavirus cases so far, the minister said. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured the state of assistance towards purchase of medical equipment to treat coronavirus patients.

"100 new ambulances will be sent to all centres across the state for transit of COVID-19 patients tomorrow," the minister said..

