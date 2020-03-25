Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Khan Market wears a deserted look

Khan Market, one of the most upscale shopping area in the national capital, wore a deserted look today, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown.

  • New Delhi
  Updated: 25-03-2020 12:52 IST
Khan Market (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Khan Market, one of the most upscale shopping area in the national capital, wore a deserted look today, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a 21-day lockdown. A meeting spot for politicians, diplomats and movers and shakers in Delhi's power corridors, the market is not expected to see any major activity over the next 21 days.

While eateries, bars and clothes stores had shut shop due to the imposed lockdown, there are shops of essential commodities that are allowed to remain open. However, those who are manning these shops are not confident as to how many days can they open the store as the supply seems unpredictable. The shopkeepers rue the fact that there is no constant supply of groceries and fruits. The lone medical shop is also short of sanitisers and masks.

Dharmendra from Bombay Fruit Mart, Khan Market looks worried at the evolving situation. "The main scarcity is of milk, even tetra packs are not available adequately. We are trying to get curfew passes made. The supply of groceries and fruits is also not regular," informed the shopkeeper. Sarvesh, a worker with Shakti Fruits, another grocery store in Khan Market says he had to shut shop early last night due to panic buying after the Prime Minister announced a 21 days extension of the lockdown.

"There is no supply of vegetables and fruits. If there is no supply, what do we sell? Prime Minister made an announcement at 8-8:30 pm and people started gathering here. Potatoes are being sold at Rs 80 per kg. I came to shop on foot as I don't have an I card as of yet," said the worker. Dikshay Mishra of a medical shop in the market ensured that the customers remain at a safe distance while buying supplies from the shop.

"The stock of both sanitisers and masks won't last. We have barred the entry of customers in the shop. They can make a queue in front of the shop while maintaining sufficient distance and can get the medicines without risking infection," said Mishra. As for another essential service, banking, the bank employees are ensuring that basic operations do not get hampered. "We will follow the government direction. There are few problems in reaching our destinations and that should be addressed," said Naresh Kumar, an employee at Punjab National Bank in the market. (ANI)

