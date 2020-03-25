COVID-19: Maharashtra tally 116; four more test positive

Maharashtra reported four newcoronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of suchcases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far,officials said

The latest cases are from Mumbai, officials said

The four are being treated at the municipal KasturbaHospital in the city, the officials said.

