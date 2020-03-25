COVID-19 lockdown: Home delivery of PDS ration to begin from March 28 in Srinagar

The home delivery of Public Distribution System (PDS) ration to 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar will start from March 28 in the backdrop of COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in the country. "Home delivery of Public Distribution System (PDS) ration to 1.60 lakh families in Srinagar will start from 28th March under strict safety-protocol," District Magistrate, Shahid Choudhary said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that social distancing is the only option to deal with the disease. In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

