PM expresses grief over attack on gurudwara in Kabul
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed grief over the attack on a gurudwara in Kabul. Addressing people of his Lok Sabha constituency of Varanasi, he said he is pained by the terror attack.
"I express my condolences to the families of all those killed," he said. At least 25 people have been killed in the attack.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
