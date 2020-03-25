With restrictions, plethora of cases under IPC section 188

As various restrictions are in place in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the Mumbai police registered 178 cases for defiance of official orders in the last five days. All these cases were registered under IPC section 188 (disobeying lawful orders of public servants).

A nation-wide lockdown was imposed on Tuesday while the Maharashtra government had already restricted movement on the roads and ordered the closure of non-essential establishments. Of the section 178 cases registered in the city, 88 were registered in north Mumbai, a police official said.

On Wednesday alone the police registered 48 cases. Most of these cases were about shops selling non- essential good remaining open, hawkers violating curfew and illegal gatherings among other violations.

