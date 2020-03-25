Left Menu
Development News Edition

Circles, squares drawn outside shops to keep social distance

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolhapur
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 22:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 22:29 IST
Circles, squares drawn outside shops to keep social distance

To implement social distancing, circles and squares were drawn one metre apart in front of grocery shops and vegetable stalls in Pune on Wednesday. Customers are supposed to stand in these circles or squares while queuing up to buy things.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation-wide lockdown on Tuesday evening, panic-buying was witnessed at grocery shops in many areas of Pune and neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad. To avoid this, circles and squares have been drawn outside shops, said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave.

The distance between each circle/ square is one metre. "Customers are expected to move to the next circle only after the person in front advances," he said.

Police in Pimpri Chinchwad and elsewhere in the Pune district used the same method for implementation of social distancing outside shops. Shisave also said that compared to Tuesday, there were fewer cases of violation of curfew on Wednesday.

He held a meeting with members of pharmacists' association who assured him that they would work out a home delivery system so that people need not visit medical shops, the police officer said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Videos

Latest News

Gunmen in Afghanistan kill 25 at Sikh complex, Islamic State claims responsibility

Gunmen and suicide bombers raided a Sikh religious complex in the Afghan capital of Kabul on Wednesday, killing 25 people before security forces killed all of the attackers, the government said.The Islamic State militant group claimed respo...

Shaheen Bagh protestors write letter to Supreme Court, seek probe into 'forcible removal', 'destruction' of protest site

Shaheen Bagh protestors on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Supreme Court seeking an investigation into alleged forcible removal and destruction of their protest site on March 24 and have sought a direction from the apex court for citizens r...

COVID-19 continues to surge in Pak, battling crisis remains big concern

Nearly a month after reporting its first positive case of the novel coronavirus, Pakistans nation-wide tally of positive cases surged past 1,000 on Wednesday leaving people of the country to deal with a mounting crisis. Pakistan has reporte...

Amid lockdown, Noida police provides ration to 82 people living in shanties

The Noida police on Wednesday went beyond their call of duty as they came to the rescue of over 80 people, including children, living in shanties by providing them rations amid the lockdown applied due to coronavirus, officials said. There ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020