Two bike-borne men in Kochi held for attacking cops on duty
Two bike-borne men were arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel, who were conducting checks on the movement of people amid lockdown in Perumbavoor on Wednesday.
Two bike-borne men were arrested for allegedly attacking police personnel, who were conducting checks on the movement of people amid lockdown in Perumbavoor on Wednesday. According to Thadiyittaparambu Police, Nishad (22) and his brother Nishadil (20) were arrested.
They were travelling on a bike when they were stopped by the police. They allegedly tore a police officer's uniform. A police officer was injured also. In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.
According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kochi
- Narendra Modi
- Perumbavoor
- Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Narendra Modi of destabilising elected Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh.
I feel fortunate that PM Narendra Modi, J P Nadda gave me the platform through which I can serve the people: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia says country's future totally secure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands.
I thank PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief J P Nadda for inviting me into their family (BJP): Jyotiraditya Scindia.