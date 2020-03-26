Left Menu
Over 4,900 people detained for violating lockdown orders in Delhi: Police

Over 100 cases were registered and 4,923 people detained on Thursday for violating government orders during the lockdown imposed to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Delhi Police said. According to the data shared by police, 130 cases were registered under the Indian Penal Code's Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) till 5pm.

A total of 4,923 people were detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 930 vehicles impounded under Section 66 (police to take temporary charge of unclaimed property) of the Delhi Police Act, police said. A total of 13,915 movement passes were issued on Thursday, they said.

On Wednesday, 183 cases were registered under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code till 5pm and a total of 5,103 people detained under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. A total of 956 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, according to the data shared by police on Wednesday.

The move comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

