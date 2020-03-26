Centre asks states to allow inter-state movement of animal feed

The Centre on Thursday asked all state governments to allow the inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder during the 21-day lockdown as it was declared an essential item. In a letter to Chief Secretaries of all states, the Home Ministry said there are reports that some states are not allowing inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder citing the lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It is hereby clarified that exceptions under clause 6, covers the transportation/ inter-state movement of animal feed and fodder, being the essential items," the home ministry letter said. The lockdown was announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday in a bid to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

After Modi's announcement, the home ministry Tuesday night issued the guidelines for the enforcement of the nationwide lockdown. The guidelines listed several services including government and private offices that will be out of bounds during the period while exempting establishments such as hospitals, ration shops, dairies, banks, insurance offices, print and electronic media from the prohibition.

Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through e-commerce websites has also been exempted from the purview of the lockdown, it said "All enforcing authorities to note that these strict restrictions fundamentally relate to movement of people, but not to that of essential goods," the guidelines issued said. Another guideline was issued on Wednesday giving exemption to several categories of people and services from the purview of the lockdown.

