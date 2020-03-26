COVID-19: Kolkata police arrest 453 people for violating lockdown

As many as 453 people have been arrested between March 25 and March 26 by the Kolkata Police for violating the lockdown which has been implemented to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. "453 people arrested between 5 pm on 25th March and 5 pm today for deliberately violating coronavirus lockdown, "said the police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of confirmed positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday surged to 649 in the country (including 593 active cases, 42 cured/discharged people) and 13 deaths. (ANI)

