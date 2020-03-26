Three new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, count 125

Three more cases of coronavirus were found in Maharashtra on Thursday, one of them in coastal Sindhudurg, taking the total number of COVID-19 patients in the state to 125, health officials said. Notably, the increase in number of cases was small, compared to the last few days when it was often in double digits.

The Sindhudurg resident, first coronavirus case in the district, is likely to have contracted the infection from another patient while traveling on a train to Mangalore some days back, officials said. Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died in Mumbai on Thursday evening.

Five COVID-19 patients have died in the state so far. "The Sindhudurg-based COVID-19 patient has been isolated locally and his cooperation is sought to find out other people who had been in contact with him in the last few days," said a health official.

As of Thursday evening, Mumbai has reported 49 COVID- 19 positive cases followed by 18 in Pune and 12 in Pimpri Chinchwad. There are nine cases from Sangli. Most of them are from the same family and had a foreign travel history, officials said.

There are six patients each from Navi Mumbai and Kalyan and Dombivali area, five from Nagpur, four in Yavatmal and three each from Thane and Ahmednagar. There are two patients each from Satara and Panvel, and one each from Ulhasnagar, Aurangabad, Vasai-Virar, Ratnagiri, Pune Rural and Sindhudurg.

As many as 269 suspected coronavirus patients are in hospital quarantine in Maharashtra..

