Hackers using coronavirus malware to steal data: Cyber cops

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:01 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:01 IST
Even as Maharashtra grapples with rising COVID-19 cases, cyber fraudsters have devised a malware called "coronavirus map" to steal confidential data, including bank account details and passwords. Dhule police superintendent Chinmay Pandit found out about the malware a week ago and issued an official statement urging people not to open any coronavirus-related links circulated on social messaging apps.

"Cyber fraudsters are using a malware called coronavirus map, which can compromise your confidential data," an official said. The police are taking precautionary measures by spreading awareness about this unauthorised link, he added.

The malware link, shared widely on messaging apps like WhatsApp, claims that it has important information about ways to prevent coronavirus infection, he said. If one clicks on the link, it installs a spy software, which can steal bank account details, passwords and other personal data, the official said.

No one has approached the cyber police with any such complaint so far, says Balsing Rajput, superintendent of police, Maharashtra Cyber Crime. Maharashtra has reported five coronavirus-related deaths and 130 persons have tested positive for the infection so far in the western state.

People who wish to get latest updates on the pandemic should think twice before clicking on any link sent to them on social media, another official said. The state and central government have been sharing timely information and data about the disease, so people should avoid opening unauthorised links, he added..

