Lockdown: Goa allows pharma firms, supply chains to function

The Goa government's state executive committee (SEC) on Friday allowed pharmaceutical firms and their supply chains to function during the lockdown in place for the coronavirus outbreak so that production and distribution of medicines are not affected, an official said. The SEC, formed under the Disaster Management Act, met at the state secretariat.

"As other states are dependent on Goa for the supply of medicines and other pharmaceutical products, the SEC decided that all pharmaceutical industrial units along with its entire supply chain shall be allowed to function," read the minutes of the meeting, a copy of which is with PTI. The SEC also said all trucks stranded at the border should be allowed to reach their destination, after which only those carrying essential goods would be allowed.

In another development,it said, "No bakery will be permitted to function. However, home delivery by 'poder' (local bread vendor) will be permitted." It said hotels can prepare food only for in-house guests, while all institutional in-house canteens/cafes are permitted for their internal use. The committee also decided that manufacturing units and their entire supply chain related to essential commodities including food products shall be permitted during the lockdown period.

