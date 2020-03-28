Left Menu
Hit by lockdown, daily wagers, migrants walk for days to reach their homes

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging people to remain indoors while announcing the 21-day countrywide lockdown earlier this week to combat COVID-19, daily wagers and migrants have been hit hard by this move and are trying to return to their native places amid the restrictions in place.

People walking on foot at Motia Khan in Paharganj in Delhi to reach their respective homes. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

These people have been forced to walk miles on foot due to absence of transport to reach their respective homes and are reeling from hunger and poverty in the national capital due to closure of shops and no work. Narrating his ordeal, 70-year-old Bhola said, "My feet is sored with blisters. I am not able to walk. I have been walking since last night. I have to walk 190 kilometres more. I do not know how I will be able to do that. There is no option for me."

Another migrant, Ramavtar, who is a painter by profession, broke down after he walked for eight long hours. "I am a part-time worker and I paint houses. As everything is closed, I am left with no choice here. My family is in Bijnor and I want to go back to my home." The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown.

However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country. Essential services like medical shops, petrol pumps, grocery stores milk booths, and online shopping have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

