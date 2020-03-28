Left Menu
COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police introduce online passes for movement of essential items

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they have introduced online passes for the movement of essential commodities in the national capital.

COVID-19 lockdown: Delhi Police introduce online passes for movement of essential items
Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa speaking to ANI on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police on Saturday said that they have introduced online passes for the movement of essential commodities in the national capital. Speaking to ANI, Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said: "Our staff is ensuring the movement of goods. However, we have received information that some shops are facing difficulties. So the Delhi Police have started issuing online passes. The people who are dealing with essential commodities can go to the Delhi Police website and get these passes."

Suvashis Choudhary, Joint Commissioner of Police, demonstrated how the people can apply for the online passes. Randhawa said the priority of the police was to maintain the supply of essential goods and have issued movement passes for the same.

Furthermore, Beat Constables were tasked to ensure that the e-commerce companies, Kirana stores, and pharmaceutical shops were open so that emergency commodities are available to the public. "The process of issuing physical passes will continue. In an extreme case, one can go to the DCP's office or apply online to get a pass," he mentioned.

However, Randhawa also warned the people not to use the passes for casual purposes. "The main purpose of the lockdown is to stay at home. Do not take it as a routine exercise. These passes are not to be used for casual purposes," he said.

He further stated that the police were taking care of all segments of the society, and advised the people not to pay any heed to the rumours. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the highly contagious disease.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total number of active cases in the country rose to 775, while 78 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

