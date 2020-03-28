Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 6:19 p.m.

The number of deaths of coronavirus patients in Maharashtra rises to six as an 85-year-old doctor who died the day before is confirmed to have contracted the virus. 5:48 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appeals to migrant workers not to leave, and says the government is arranging food and shelter for them. 5:45 p.m.

Congress constitutes task force to handle situation in states ruled by the party. 5:17 p.m.

PM announces emergency relief fund for coronavirus fight. 5:02 p.m.

Mumbai police capture three people and recover from them hand sanitisers worth Rs 2.5 lakh. 4:59 p.m.

Noida administration passes order asking landlords to collect house rent from migrant labourers and workers for one month. 4:43 p.m.

States and UTs intensify vigil on travellers arriving from abroad. 4:38 p.m.

In Rajasthan, Jhunjhunu area district administration says lockdown violators will be sent to serve in COVID-19 quarantine wards. 4:36 p.m.

Air India is operating cargo flights to move medicines and medical equipment on several routes. 4:30 p.m. A 21-year old man, who recently returned from Dubai, tests positive for coronavirus in Dehradun. 3:40 p.m.

The government is responsible for terrible condition of migrant workers amid the lockdown, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says. 3:30 p.m.

The Calcutta HC seeks report from Centre on supply of essential goods to Andaman & Nicobar Islands amid lockdown. 3:24 p.m.

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar with 3 in Noida and 2 in Greater Noida. 3:15 p.m.

Seven more people test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, taking the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir to 27. 3:14 p.m.

COVID-19 patients may still have coronavirus after symptoms disappear, study says. 3:13 p.m.

Former chief statistician Pronab Sen warns that if food requirements of migrant workers are not fulfilled amid lockdown, 'food riot' may be a possibility. 3:10 p.m.

Five villages in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district are declared as red zones and their surrounding villages as buffer zones to prevent coronavirus spread. 3:08 p.m.

The MHA changes rules for assistance under SDRF, facilitating availability of money for migrant workers' food and accommodation during the 21-day lockdown. 2:54 p.m.

Jail inmates in Jaipur manufacture sanitisers and face masks to fight coronavirus in Rajasthan. 2:52 p.m.

Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan as the number of cases touches 54. 2:31 p.m.

PM Modi suggests that AYUSH medicine producers utilise their resources to produce essential items such as sanitisers amid the coronavirus outbreak. 2:02 p.m.

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia says the city government has started distributing ration for the next month in the wake of the 21-day lockdown. 1:49 p.m.

Centre tells states and UTs to take action in maintaining hygiene in jails and in handling prisoners. 1:48 p.m.

UP govt arranges 1,000 buses for stranded migrant workers. 1:34 p.m.

Six more people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat as the state's count rises to 53. 1:24 p.m.

The Indian railways manufactures prototype of isolation ward in non-AC train coaches. 1:21 p.m.

A 10th standard student of a government school in Kasaragod in Kerala tests positive for COVID-19 along with her father. 12:46 p.m.

Kerala reports first COVID-19 casualty after a 69-year-old man died at Ernakulam Medical College Hospital. 12:43 p.m.

Two more people test positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 40. 12:06 p.m.

China's coronavirus epicentre Hubei province will resume domestic flight operations from Sunday, officials say. 11:56 a.m.

Developing a vaccine and laying out the strategy to deliver it to every citizen in the world is crucial to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, a logistics expert says. 11:27 a.m.

The Indian Navy's aircraft carries samples of suspected COVID-19 patients from Goa to Pune-based NIV for testing. 11:09 a.m.

A man in Himachal Pradesh who tested positive for COVID-19 recovered, official says. 10:53 a.m.

Coronavirus cases rise to 873 in India as death toll climbs to 19. 10:50 a.m.

Six more people test positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, as number of cases rises to 53 in the state. 10:26 a.m.

Hyundai Motor's CSR arm says it is ordering advanced testing kits for coronavirus from Korea. 8:17 a.m.

China reports three deaths and 54 new confirmed cases of coronavirus. 3:54 a.m.

The US announces USD 174 million aid to 64 countries including USD 2.9 million to India. 2:26 a.m.

US President Donald Trump invokes the Defense Production Act to force auto giant General Motors to produce ventilators for severely ill COVID-19 patients..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.