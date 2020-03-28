J&K Bank donates Rs 5 crore towards J&K Relief Fund

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Saturday presented a cheque of Rs five crores to Lt Governor G C Murmu as a contribution to the J&K Relief Fund to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, an official spokesperson said

The cheque was handed over to the Lt Governor by Chairman and Managing Director, J&K Bank, R K Chibber at Raj Bhavan here

The Lt Governor asked Chibber to release the overdraft to Jan Dhan account holders as per the financial package announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and implement the RBI guidelines regarding the three-month-long moratorium on payments of installments of term loans, the spokesperson said. He also asked him to enhance the working capital limit of the bank by 10 percent, the spokesperson said. The Lt Governor asked the CMD to formulate an effective strategy to deal with the emerging situation and take proactive measures to sensitize the masses about various government schemes and relief packages through awareness programs, especially in view of the COVID-19 threat.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.