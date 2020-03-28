Villagers in West Bengal quarantined themselves on tree after return from Chennai

People of Vangidi village in Balarampur area of Purulia, who have recently returned from Chennai, have quarantined themselves for 14 days on a tree since they do not have a separate room in their houses for isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

These makeshift camps on the tree are otherwise, used by villagers in Purulia to observe elephant movement and to safeguard themselves from elephant attacks.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) of Purulia said, "Having arrived from outside the state and having no symptoms of flu, they were advised to home quarantine and were being monitored by Bansgarh Primary Healthcare Centre. They have now been transferred to institutional quarantine. They are counseled and cautioned against any such behavior." (ANI)

