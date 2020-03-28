Left Menu
Villagers in West Bengal quarantined themselves on tree after return from Chennai

People of Vangidi village in Balarampur area of Purulia, who have recently returned from Chennai, have quarantined themselves for 14 days on a tree since they do not have a separate rooms in their houses for isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

  Purulia (West Bengal)
  Updated: 28-03-2020 22:09 IST
  Created: 28-03-2020 22:07 IST
A visual when the villagers had quarantined themselves in Purulia, West Bengal. . Image Credit: ANI

People of Vangidi village in Balarampur area of Purulia, who have recently returned from Chennai, have quarantined themselves for 14 days on a tree since they do not have a separate room in their houses for isolation amid coronavirus outbreak.

These makeshift camps on the tree are otherwise, used by villagers in Purulia to observe elephant movement and to safeguard themselves from elephant attacks.

Meanwhile, the District Magistrate (DM) of Purulia said, "Having arrived from outside the state and having no symptoms of flu, they were advised to home quarantine and were being monitored by Bansgarh Primary Healthcare Centre. They have now been transferred to institutional quarantine. They are counseled and cautioned against any such behavior." (ANI)

