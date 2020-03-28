Lockdown: over 6,000 cases registered in Maharashtra

As prohibitory orders are in place to contain the spread of coronavirus, the police have registered 6,142 cases across Maharashtra for violation of orders and related offences. Cases were being registered mostly under IPC sections 188 (definance of public servant's lawful orders), 270 (malignant act likely to spread disease dangerous to life) as well as the Disaster Management Act.

The highest number of cases (1,008) were registered in Ahmednagar city, said an official release, followed by Solapur city (687), Pune city (418), Pimpri Chinchwad (576), Nagpur city (492) and Nashik city (471). In Mumbai 211 offences have been registered under section 188, it said.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray invoked section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code to prohibit large gatherings and movement on roads on March 23, a day before nation-wide lockdown was announced. Maharashtra has recorded 181COVID-19 cases so far.

PTI DC KRK KRK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.