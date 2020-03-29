Left Menu
Development News Edition

Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 13:47 IST
Railways to donate Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund: Piyush Goyal

The Railway ministry will donate Rs 151 crore to PM-CARES fund to help in combating the coronavirus threat, Union minister Piyush Goyal said on Sunday. "Following PM's call, I, Suresh Angadi, will donate one month's salary, 13 lakh rly, PSU employees will donate one day's salary, equal to Rs 151 cr to PM-CARES fund," Goyal, who is the Railway minister, tweeted.

The Union government has set up a public charitable trust under the name of Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM CARES Fund) in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the chairman of the trust and its members include Defence minister, Home minister and Finance Minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Small she is, big is her heart for the infected

Puducherry, Mar 29 PTI The outbreak of COVID-19 across the country has brought out several latent humanitarianqualities and concern of people hit by the infection. A two-and-a-half-year-old child Spoorthy in Villupuram in neighbouring Tamil...

Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki dies at 86: Polish media

The Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki, who blazed a trail in classical music with innovative religious and symphonic works, died aged 86 on Sunday in his home city of Krakow, Polish media reportedPenderecki, who worked with...

Man from Dadri, who came in contact with a UK national, tests positive for coronavirus; total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar 27: Officials.

Man from Dadri, who came in contact with a UK national, tests positive for coronavirus total cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar 27 Officials....

COVID-19: Athletics Federation of India to prepare new domestic calendar for senior athletes

The Planning Committee of Athletics Federation of India AFI has decided to prepare a new domestic calendar for senior athletes as most of the international competitions including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics have been postponed due to the corona...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020