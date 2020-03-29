Over 150 FIRs registered, 3,811 detained for violating prohibitory orders in Delhi: Police

Over 150 FIRs were registered and 3,811 people were detained in the national capital on Sunday for violating prohibitory orders amid the coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi Police said. According to data shared by the police, 153 FIRs were registered under Section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm.

As many as 3,811 people were detained under Section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 381 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, the data added. Police said 1,868 movement passes were issued on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against coronavirus. Only the movement of goods and of those involved in delivery of essential services is allowed during the lockdown.

On Saturday, 82 FIRs were registered till 5 pm and 3,485 people were detained in the city, police said. A total of 230 vehicles were impounded under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

