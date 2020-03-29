Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: GoM reviews situation in the country

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:33 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:33 IST
COVID-19: GoM reviews situation in the country

A Group of Ministers chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday carried out a comprehensive review of the situation arising out of coronavirus pandemic including treatment of affected people and supplies of petroleum products and essential commodities across the country. The meeting also deliberated on the issue of a vast numbers of migrant workers taking journeys on foot for hundreds of kilometres in various parts of the country to reach home from urban centres after the 21-day nation-wide lockdown came into force.

Sources said the GoM reviewed the entire situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic across the country. Home Minister Amit Shah, Consumer Affairs and Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar attended the meeting.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy and Railways Minister Piyush Goyal also participated. The sources said petroleum products are available in adequate quantities across India and that transportation of essential commodities by train, air and road is going on without any difficulty. They said any issue arising locally is being resolved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Pak insists coronavirus outbreak under control; deploys army across country to enforce lockdown

Pakistans top health official claimed on Sunday that the situation was under control as the number of confirmed coronavirus cases was still limited to 1,560, even as the army was deployed across the country to enforce strict lockdown to con...

Algeria says food stocks enough for months

Algeria has enough food to meet its needs for the next few months despite a surge in demand since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Sunday. Algeria usually produces sufficient fruit and vegetables, but imports a large...

European tourists run short of cash, Delhi hotels come to their rescue

Tourists from the European countries stranded in the national capital are facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. They are short of cash but their hotels are providing them with food with...

New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day -governor

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.The state also reported 7,195 new confirmed coronavirus cas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020