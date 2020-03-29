Priyanka urges mobile cos to extend free call facility to migrant workers

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has written to telecommunications companies requesting them to provide incoming and outgoing calling facilities free of cost on their network for one month so that migrant workers could communicate to their relatives amid lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Priyanka Gandhi wrote to Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Jio, Kumar Mangalam Birla of Vodafone-Idea Limited, PK Purwar of BSNL, and Sunil Bharti Mittal of Airtel.

In the letter, Priyanka Gandhi has written: "Telecommunications companies can have a positive impact on the present situation. Many people who are going home have exhausted their mobile recharges. This means that they cannot make calls to their relatives." "I request you to continue the incoming and outgoing facilities on your network for the next month for free of cost. This will help people who are facing hardship due to travel to communicate with their relatives," added she. (ANI)

