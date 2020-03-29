Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kerani and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, on Sunday.
Indian Army retaliated effectively. More details are awaited.
