AP reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23

AP reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 30-03-2020 11:37 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 11:37 IST
The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night. A 72-year old man in Rajamahendravaram and a 49-year old from Kakinada tested positive for Covid-19, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin.
Their travel details were being traced, it said. With the two, the number of coronavirus positive cases in East East Godavari district touched three.
In all, 33 samples were tested since Sunday night of which 31 turned negative, the bulletin said.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Andhra Pradesh
- Rajamahendravaram
- Kakinada
- Covid
ALSO READ
Naidu demands re-notification for Andhra Pradesh local body elections
Local body polls will stay postponed: Andhra Pradesh SEC
Combating COVID-19: Schools in Andhra Pradesh to remain closed till further notice
Second coronavirus case in Andhra Pradesh confirmed
BJP Andhra Pradesh president expresses gratitude to those combating COVID-19