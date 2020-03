AP reports two more coronavirus cases, total rises to 23

The total number of coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rose to 23 with two more persons testing positive since last night. A 72-year old man in Rajamahendravaram and a 49-year old from Kakinada tested positive for Covid-19, the Medical and Health Department said in its latest bulletin.

Their travel details were being traced, it said. With the two, the number of coronavirus positive cases in East East Godavari district touched three.

In all, 33 samples were tested since Sunday night of which 31 turned negative, the bulletin said.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI PTI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

