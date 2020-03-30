Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:43 IST
Coronavirus: Jamiat offers its premises for quarantine centres

Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind on Monday offered premises under its control in various parts of the country to be used as isolation and quarantine centres amid the coronavirus outbreak. Jamiat General Secretary Maulana Mahmood Madani, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offered his organization's premises for isolation and quarantine centers that would be able to accommodate approximately 10,000 people.

He requested the prime minister to direct the concerned authorities to let Jamiat know of their requirements wherever and whenever the need arises. "On behalf of my organisation Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, its more than 12 million members, and the countrywide state and district level network, allow me to express our appreciation and gratitude for your commitment and effort to overcome COVID-19," Madani said in the letter.

"We have activated all our state and district units to offer relief to the people in need through thousands of locally organised disaster management and relief committees of civilian volunteers," he said. They are actively distributing food and items of basic need to the affected population, he added.

"It has come to our knowledge that the emerging circumstances might require quarantining of a large number of people to contain the spread of coronavirus because of migration of large numbers from cities to villages," Madani said. "We would like to offer the premises under control of our network in various parts of the country. On a rough estimate we can voluntarily accommodate up to 10,000 people," he said.

Maulana Madani also expressed support for the national campaign against COVID-19..

