Modi asks Gayatri Parivar head to create awareness on coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Gayatri Parivar head Pranav Pandya via video-conference, soliciting his help in creating awareness about COVID-19. "Being a physician by training, you can educate people about the scientific ways in which they can save themselves from coronavirus," Modi told him

Pandya assured the Prime Minister of all possible help to contain the spread ot eh pandemic. He also apprised Modi on the steps being taken by Gayatri Parivar to provide food packets to stranded people during the ongoing lockdown

Modi talked to Pandya as part of his discussions on the coronavirus situation with spiritual leaders including Yoga guru Ramdev, Shri Shri Ravishankar and Jaggi Vasudev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.