Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tewari writes to PM on migrant crisis: MHA’s ‘half-measures’ may lead to humanitarian disaster

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 22:20 IST
Tewari writes to PM on migrant crisis: MHA’s ‘half-measures’ may lead to humanitarian disaster

Congress leader Manish Tewari Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "half-measures" suggested by the Home Ministry to deal with the migrant crisis may transform a medical emergency like coronavirus into a “humanitarian disaster”. He said that instead of stopping migrant labourers at state borders and sending them in to quarantine, targeted special trains should be run to take them to their homes.

"The problem is not Delhi-centric. Workers across the country are clamouring to get back to the safety of their communities. "If we take the half measures contemplated by the latest instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry, a medical emergency may transform itself into a humanitarian disaster of monumental proportions," Tewari said in his letter to PM, which was hand-delivered at his residence. The Lok Sabha MP said the unprecedented situation of thousands of families struggling on the roads carrying their little belongings is something that needs to be dealt with expeditiously.

"Rather than trying to stop them at the borders and quarantine them, it perhaps may be better to run some targeted railway specials to safely reach them across to their homes and hearth," he said in his letter to PM. Tewari said they can be screened upon their arrival like it was done at airports earlier and then either be allowed to go home or be then quarantined there and then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Infosys Foundation commits Rs 100 cr towards COVID-19 relief efforts

Infosys Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Infosys, on Monday committed Rs 100 crore to support efforts towards fighting COVID-19 in India. The Foundation has contributed half of this commitment Rs 50 crore to the PM CARES Fund, a stateme...

Rand hits record low after Moody's cuts SAfrica rating

The South African rand plunged to a record low after Moodys downgraded the governments debt to junk status, before recovering slightly on Monday. The downturn came after the credit rating agency cut its rating for South Africa late Friday t...

Motor racing-Formula One uses break from racing to join Britain's coronavirus battle

If British industry succeeds in saving lives during the coronavirus pandemic it will be due in part to the pioneering role played by Formula One racing teams in the country.Seven of the 10 Formula One teams have joined forces with leading a...

PM holds video-conference with 130 Indian missions abroad on COVID-19

Extraordinary times require extraordinary solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said during a video conference on Monday with 130 heads of Indian missions abroad, referring to Indias 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus as the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020