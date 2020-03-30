Tewari writes to PM on migrant crisis: MHA’s ‘half-measures’ may lead to humanitarian disaster

Congress leader Manish Tewari Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "half-measures" suggested by the Home Ministry to deal with the migrant crisis may transform a medical emergency like coronavirus into a “humanitarian disaster”. He said that instead of stopping migrant labourers at state borders and sending them in to quarantine, targeted special trains should be run to take them to their homes.

"The problem is not Delhi-centric. Workers across the country are clamouring to get back to the safety of their communities. "If we take the half measures contemplated by the latest instructions issued by the Union Home Ministry, a medical emergency may transform itself into a humanitarian disaster of monumental proportions," Tewari said in his letter to PM, which was hand-delivered at his residence. The Lok Sabha MP said the unprecedented situation of thousands of families struggling on the roads carrying their little belongings is something that needs to be dealt with expeditiously.

"Rather than trying to stop them at the borders and quarantine them, it perhaps may be better to run some targeted railway specials to safely reach them across to their homes and hearth," he said in his letter to PM. Tewari said they can be screened upon their arrival like it was done at airports earlier and then either be allowed to go home or be then quarantined there and then.

