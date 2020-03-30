Lockdown: Maha's Parli power station shut due to low demand

Parli in Maharashtra's Beed district has been shut andgeneration of electricity stopped due to lack of demand causedby the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, anofficial said on Monday

It has a capacity to generate 750 megawatts ofelectricity

"The lockdown has brought industry and commercialactivities, railways to a halt, hence demand for electricityhas reduced. Out of three units, one was shut on March 21,while the other two were shut on March 23," he said.

