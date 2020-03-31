UK shares edge higher; tracking worst quarter since 1987

UK shares moved higher on Tuesday as stable oil prices and positive factory data out of China were encouraging even though the blue-chip FTSE 100 was set for its worst quarter since 1987. The index rose 1.8% by 0816 GMT, with turnaround specialist Melrose Industries surging 14.4% after saying it was reducing its expenses, with senior staff across many of its businesses taking a temporary 20% pay cut in an effort to ride out the health crisis.

The domestically focused midcap index rose 1.9%, but was on course to log its worst quarterly loss ever. Oil prices steadied after hitting 18-year lows as U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, helping oil companies Royal Dutch Shell and BP gain more than 2%.

While there were concerns about a sustained recovery, factory activity in China unexpectedly expanded in March from a collapse the month before. Luxury carmaker Aston Martin fell 8.9% after saying it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, which has closed its car factories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.