MP: Army man, three others held for robbery

Four persons, including an Army personnel and a minor, were arrested for allegedly robbing a man during the COVID-19 lockdown in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city, police said on Tuesday. The Madhotal police arrested Army man Amit Raikwar, Sumit Raikwar (24), Rakesh Burman (21) and a 17-year-old boy, police station in-charge Anil Gupta said.

On March 29, Jai Ram Sahu was driving home, when the accused intercepted his car and Amit Raikwar, who was in his Army uniform, asked him to furnish a pass permitting him to drive during the lockdown, he said. Amit Raikwar wielded a knife, while others were armed with lathis, the official said.

Even as the accused Army man engaged the complainant in a conversation, the others stole a bag from the car, he added. Based on a complaint, the police verified with the Army and found that Amit Raikwar was presently posted at Hissar in Haryana, he said.

The accused are booked under section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Arms Act, the official said. The police recovered the complainant's stolen bag and seized a knife, two motorcycles and lathis from the accused, he added.

