Albert Fritz urges residents to acknowledge essential services workers

Minister Fritz said, “During the lockdown, we are dependent on the work of those involved in healthcare, law enforcement, farmers and farmworkers, to name a few.

31-03-2020
I further wish to thank those who are diligently adhering to the lockdown regulations,” said Minister Fritz. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, is calling on all residents in the Western Cape to acknowledge those in law enforcement, healthcare, food-related services, and other essential services by hanging the South African flag, as recommended by President Ramaphosa, from your doors and/or windows during the lockdown period.

If you don't have a flag, you can hang a piece of cloth on the color of your choosing to show your gratitude during the lockdown period.

Many countries across the globe are acknowledging those on the frontline through a range of activities for hospital staff to applause for those serving on the frontline. Here in the Western Cape, we want to show our appreciation by doing the same and posting it on social media using the hashtag #ThankYouWC and #StopTheSpread.

In a commitment to staying at home and acknowledging the critically important work of those on the frontline, I call on all residents to hang the flag or a piece of colorful cloth from your doors and/or windows during the lockdown."

"During this period of lockdown, it is essential that we stay at home, continue to practice good hygiene and self-isolation. By doing so, we will ensure not only our safety but the safety of countless others, particularly those who are more vulnerable and have weaker immune systems.

I further wish to thank those who are diligently adhering to the lockdown regulations," said Minister Fritz.

Minister Fritz added, "Those on the frontline are hard at work, ensuring your safety. In turn, you have a duty to stay home and stay safe. Between 24:00 and 06:00 this morning, there were 149 lockdown related arrests.

As residents of the Western Cape, it is vitally important that we each play our part, leaving home only when it is vitally necessary to do so, such as buying groceries, visiting the pharmacy, seeking medical attention or collecting a social grant."

(With Inputs from APO)

