Explosion in Turkey damages natural gas pipeline from Iran

Explosion in Turkey damages natural gas pipeline from IranPTI | Ankara | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:53 IST
An explosion in eastern Turkey Tuesday damaged a natural gas pipeline and halted gas flows from Iran, Turkey's state-run news agency reported. The explosion occurred in the town of Dogubayazit, near the Gurbulak border gate with Iran, Anadolu Agency reported.
Flames caused by the explosion could be seen from nearby villages before the fire was extinguished. The agency said the cause of the explosion was under investigation. Kurdish militants belonging to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, have attacked oil and gas pipelines from Iraq and Iran as part of their more than three-decade old campaign for self-rule in southeast Turkey.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Iran
- Anadolu Agency
- Iraq
- Kurdistan Workers' Party
- Kurdish
ALSO READ
4th batch of 53 Indians evacuated from Iran: Jaishankar
Fourth batch of Indians evacuated from Iran, placed in quarantine in Jaisalmer
Turkey reports 12 new coronavirus cases in largest daily rise, brings total to 18
3 people of 236 evacuated from Iran checked for coronovirus, all test negative
4th batch of 53 Indians evacuated from Iran: Jaishankar