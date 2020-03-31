Over 3,700 detained for violation of lockdown in Delhi

More than 200 cases were registered and 3,763 people detained on Tuesday for violating government orders during the coronavirus lockdown, Delhi police said. According to the data shared by the police, 239 cases were registered under section 188 (for disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code till 5 pm. A total of 3,763 people have been detained under section 65 (persons bound to comply with reasonable directions of police officers) and 546 vehicles have been impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, they stated. A total of 1,254 movement passes have been issued on Tuesday, police said. On Monday, 145 cases were registered under section 188 of IPC till 5pm and a total of 3,750 people were detained under section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. A total of 557 vehicles were impounded under section 66 of the Delhi Police Act, police said, adding, 2,143 movement passes were issued on Monday

A week earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days, asserting social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the virus.

