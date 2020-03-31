Lockdown: 25 camps in Nashik to take care of migrant workers

Relief camps have been started in 25 places in Nashik in Maharashtra to house migrant workers and other sections of society facing a financial crunch due to the lockdown in place for the novel coronavirus outbreak, a senior official said. These include Sukhdev Ashram in Vilholi as well as a facility of the Social Welfare department in Nasardi, he said.

"These camps house almost 2,500 people and dining facilities and other amenities are being provided. Eighteen of the camps are in Nashik Municipal Corporation areas, in which over 1300 people are staying," Collector Suraj Mandhare said. Some 61 truckloads of foodgrains will be brought from the FCI godown in Manmad to be distributed under PDS in the district in April, the official said.

