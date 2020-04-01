Left Menu
Development News Edition

Food packets will be provided to people, says Ayodhya Mayor

Food packets will be provided to people in Ayodhya district till the day the countrywide lockdown is in force in the country, informed the Mayor of Ayodhya Hrishikesh Upadhyay on Wednesday.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2020 09:22 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 09:22 IST
Food packets will be provided to people, says Ayodhya Mayor
Food packets being prepared in a community kitchen for distribution among poor and needy amid coronavirus lockdown. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Food packets will be provided to people in Ayodhya district till the day the countrywide lockdown is in force in the country, informed the Mayor of Ayodhya Hrishikesh Upadhyay on Wednesday. "We are trying to make sure that no one in the city has to stay hungry. We will continue to provide food till April 14. We are also sanitising houses in the district," said the mayor.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24, the measure is aimed at containing the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Thousands of workers across various cities of the country found themselves without shelter and food with the announcement of lockdown suddenly, and cancellation of public transport services only added to their difficulties.

The central and state governments and several organistations have lent a helping to them by providing them food and shelter. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Malaysia calls on women to 'stop nagging, use makeup' in coronavirus advice

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Sport-China bans big crowd events to curb second wave of infections

HONG KONG, April 1 Reuters - Sports bodies in China have been banned from organising events that will draw large crowds until further notice due to the coronavirus outbreak, the countrys National Sports Bureau said in a directive issued on ...

FOREX-Dollar firms as investors brace for global downturn

The dollar was a touch firmer on Wednesday, buoyed by its safe-haven status with the world staring at what is likely to be one of the worst economic contractions for decades as it locks down to fight the coronavirus pandemic. It advanced ag...

COVID-19: Hand sanitiser becomes part of funeral kit in Tripura

Subir Chakraborty, a priest of Tripuras largest crematorium at Battala here, sat down beside a body to perform rituals before it is placed on a pyre. He checked out what he needed -- jute sticks, ghee, tulsi basil leaves, white cotton cloth...

Oil worker in BP's Alaska facility tests positive for coronavirus

A worker at BP Plcs operation in Alaskas North Slope has tested positive for the novel coronavirus that has killed more than 42,000 people worldwide, the company confirmed on Tuesday.It is the first case at an Alaskan oil installment in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020