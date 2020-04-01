Food packets will be provided to people, says Ayodhya Mayor

Food packets will be provided to people in Ayodhya district till the day the countrywide lockdown is in force in the country, informed the Mayor of Ayodhya Hrishikesh Upadhyay on Wednesday. "We are trying to make sure that no one in the city has to stay hungry. We will continue to provide food till April 14. We are also sanitising houses in the district," said the mayor.

The country is under a 21-day lockdown which was announced by Prime Minister Modi on March 24, the measure is aimed at containing the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Thousands of workers across various cities of the country found themselves without shelter and food with the announcement of lockdown suddenly, and cancellation of public transport services only added to their difficulties.

The central and state governments and several organistations have lent a helping to them by providing them food and shelter. Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday. The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

