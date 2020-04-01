65-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Indore
A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore on Wednesday.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-04-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 12:27 IST
A 65-year-old man who had tested positive for COVID-19 passed away in Indore on Wednesday. Earlier on Tuesday, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Indore had climbed to 63 after 19 new cases emerged.
Out of the 19 new cases, nine have been reported from a single-family which includes three children and six women. The total number of coronavirus cases now stands at 85 in Madhya Pradesh. Five people have died due to COVID-19 till now in the State.
The total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 1,397 after 146 new patients were reported on Tuesday according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
