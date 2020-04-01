Lockdown: Police use drones to stop people from venturing out

In order to keep citizens indoors during the lockdown, police here in Maharashtra have started using drone cameras to find people, specially migrant workers, going from one place to another. Several people have been walking through fields and trying to dodge the police to reach their native villages or hometowns in Aurangabad districts due to lack of transportation facilities following the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Hence, the Aurangabad rural police have started using six drone cameras to keep an eye on such people, including migrant workers. We are closely monitoring those avoiding main roads and taking the other routes to move out," Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil told PTI. With the help of the drones, the police are stopping such people and quarantining them, she said.

The police are keeping a watch on the arterial roads in villages and other areas to stop people from venturing out, the official said. "Some people know that these cameras can verify their vehicles and faces and hence, they are staying at home. We are using this technique since three days and have received positive results," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.