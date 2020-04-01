J-K: Pakistan violates ceasefire in Nowshera sector
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by initiating unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.ANI | Nowshera (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 01-04-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 19:44 IST
The Pakistan Army on Wednesday violated the ceasefire by initiating unprovoked firing and shelling along the LoC in Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The ceasefire violation took place at around 5 pm.
The Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the violation. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- JK
- Nowshera
- Pakistan Army
- Rajouri
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Pakistan shells forward villages along LoC in JK's Poonch district
Pakistan Cricket Board postpones remainder of its premier T20 event PSL due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Pakistan Cricket Board postpones PSL amid COVID-19 pandemic
Pakistan Super League postponed due to coronavirus
Pakistan's confirmed Covid-19 cases rise to 193, Sindh worst hit