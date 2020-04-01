10 people escape from quarantine centre in Jaisalmer, 9 brought back

Ten people escaped from a quarantine facility in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer district and nine of them have been brought back, police said on Wednesday

A case has been registered against the nine people who were traced by police and a search is underway for the person who is still missing, said Pokaran SHO Surendra Kumar. He said these people ran away from the quarantine centre in Pokaran town on Tuesday night after spending two days there

“They are labourers who worked in Karnataka and recently returned to their homes in Jaisalmer,” the Station House Officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

