37 arrested in Kashmir for violating prohibitory order in place to check COVID-19 spread

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-04-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 22:09 IST
Thirty-seven people were arrested and six shops sealed in different parts of Kashmir on Wednesday on the charge of violating the prohibitory orders imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, the police said. While in Awantipora area of South Kashmir's Pulwama district seven people were arrested, 15 were held in Vilgam area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district. Seven people were booked in Handwara, a spokesperson said. In Kralgund area of Kupwara, six shops were sealed and the shopkeepers arrested for violating the prohibitory orders. In Sadder area of Srinagar, two shopkeepers, both residents of Chanpora area of the city, were booked for defying the prohibitory orders, he said.

Cases have been registered against all these persons, the spokesperson said and requested people to follow the restrictions imposed by government in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19. He warned that those violating the restrictions will be dealt with strictly.

Most of the roads in the Valley have been sealed off and barriers erected at several places by security forces to check the unwanted movement of the people and to enforce the lockdown for containing the spread of the infection. Educational institutions across Kashmir have been closed, while all public places including gymnasiums, parks, clubs and restaurants have been shut down more than a week before the nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister.

While the Prime Minister announced the country-wide lockdown on the evening of March 24, the union territory administration here had on March 22 announced a lockdown across Jammu and Kashmir till 31 March as part of its efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The total number of positive cases in the union territory has gone up to 55 as six new cases were detected on Tuesday. Two patients both from the Valley -- have succumbed, while two one each Kashmir and Jammu -- have recovered. The administration on Tuesday declared 20 areas in Kashmir as red zones following detection of fresh cases of COVID-19 in the valley. The 20 areas are in Bandipora, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Shopian, Srinagar and Budgam districts of Kashmir division.

