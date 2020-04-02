Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baghel briefs PM on relief measures for people during lockdown

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 02-04-2020 16:52 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 16:52 IST
Baghel briefs PM on relief measures for people during lockdown

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh on Thursday briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of coronavirus and relief measures initiated for people affected by the lockdown, officials here said. The PM held a video conference with chief ministers to take stock of the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak and the subseqent 21-day lockdown enforced to tackle the pandemic.

Baghel informed the PM about efforts being made to prevent and control the coronavirus spread in Chhattisgarh, an official of the government public relations department said. The CM also provided details of measures being taken to provide relief to people, especially the poor, during the lockdown, he said.

Chief Secretary RP Mandal, Director General of Police DM Awasthi, Additional Chief Secretary Subrat Sahoo and Health Secretary Niharika Barik Singh were present at the conference along with the CM, he said. Notably, Baghel, in a letter to the PM on March 29, had him urged to announce a special relief package for labourers under MGNREGS, workers in organised and unorganised sectors and Jan Dhan account holders.

Baghel had suggested in the letter that a sum of Rs 1,000 be transferred per month in the accounts of MGNREGS labourers and workers from the unorganised sector for the next three months. Similarly, an amount of Rs 750 should be transferred into Jan Dhan Yojna accounts per month for the next three months, his letter said.

Till Wednesday, Chhattisgarh had reported nine COVID- 19 cases. Of these, two were discharged from a Raipur hospital on March 31 following recovery. According to health officials, fresh samples of a woman, admitted in a hospital of Bilaspur, have tested negative for the infection and she is liketo be discharged soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s new projects revealed, Song Hye-Kyo’s Instagram post on Bottega Veneta

CSS officers association contributes Rs 21 lakh towards PM CARES fund

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 release, Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom to reprise their roles?

Shrek 5 gets new announcement via Twitter, Know its release date including storyline

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Seven held for attacking health workers in Indore

Seven persons were arrested for the alleged attack on health workers in Taatpatti Bakhal area of Madhya Pradeshs Indore city, an official said on Thursday. A five-member team from the health department had gone to Taatpatti Bakhal on Wednes...

Elections, Ties with China Shaped Iran’s Coronavirus Response

Iranian authorities ignored warnings by doctors in late December and January of an increasing number of patients with high fevers and lung infections in the historic city of Qom, which turned out to be the epicenter of Irans coronavirus out...

Focus on testing, tracing, quarantine; formulate 'staggered' exit strategy from lockdown: PM to CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday told chief ministers to focus on COVID-19 containment measures -- testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine -- in the next few weeks with a common goal to ensure minimum loss of life, and pitched fo...

Advanced investments, added capacities to meet surge in data demand: Airtel CEO

Bharti Airtel on Thursday said it is determined to do all it can to ensure a seamless network experience for users even amid the incredibly difficult time and that the company has advanced investments and added capacities to meet the surge ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020