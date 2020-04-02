Left Menu
Centre, state govts working as team to defeat COVID-19, says Kejriwal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:19 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said all the CMs had a positive discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of combating coronavirus. The chief minister said all governments are working as a team in dealing with the COVID-19 spread.

The prime minister on Thursday held a meeting with the chief ministers of different states via video conference to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak.  "All the chief ministers had a positive discussion with the prime minister. All governments are working as a team. "I sincerely hope that with the strength of this solidarity, we will soon be able to defeat coronavirus," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in Delhi on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day. According to the health department, the total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash

Tissue paper has failed COVID 19 test. The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In ...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

