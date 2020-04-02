Centre, state govts working as team to defeat COVID-19, says Kejriwal

Centre, state govts working as team to defeat COVID-19, says KejriwalPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 21:19 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said all the CMs had a positive discussion with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of combating coronavirus. The chief minister said all governments are working as a team in dealing with the COVID-19 spread.
The prime minister on Thursday held a meeting with the chief ministers of different states via video conference to take stock of the situation in the aftermath of the COVID-19 outbreak. "All the chief ministers had a positive discussion with the prime minister. All governments are working as a team. "I sincerely hope that with the strength of this solidarity, we will soon be able to defeat coronavirus," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
The number of coronavirus cases went up to nearly 300 in Delhi on Thursday, with 141 fresh cases and two deaths reported in a day. According to the health department, the total number of 293 cases includes 182 people who took part in a religious congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area last month.
