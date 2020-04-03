Goa Shipyard Limited contributes Rs 1.75 crore to COVID-19 relief

Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) has extended financial support of Rs 1.25 crore towards PM CARES Fund and Rs 50 lakhs towards Goa Chief Minister's Relief Fund to support country's battle against COVID-19.

"Under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, the financial aid provided by GSL will be used as a part of preventive and relief measures against COVID-19, in the state of Goa," said CMDE BB Nagpal.

In addition to this, all employees have also contributed their one day's salary towards the cause and GSL has distributed 5000 face masks for Goa Police personnel who are involved in COVID-19 relief duty. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.