1,400 Nizamuddin event attendees from Maha traced: Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that around 1,400 people from the state, who had attended the religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin last month, have been traced. Talking to PTI, Tope said these people are being isolated or quarantined by the district administrations.

"The quarantine facilities for them will be put in place in their respective districts," the minister added. At least 9,000 people had participated in the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's headquarters at Nizamuddin in the national capital last month. The event became a key source for the spread of COVID-19 in India as many of the participants travelled to various parts of the country for missionary works.

So far, around 400 COVID-19 positive cases and about 12 deaths in the country were found to have links with the Nizamuddin Markaz. According the health department officials in Maharashtra, the COVID-19 count in the state so far is 423, while 21 patients have died due to the infection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.