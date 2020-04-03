Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: GoM reviews overall situation across India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 16:34 IST
Coronavirus: GoM reviews overall situation across India

As the country battles a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the government on Friday carried out a detailed review of the overall healthcare system as well as the situation arising out of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, officials said. The review was conducted by a Group of Ministers headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and comprising several key members of the Union Cabinet including Home Home Minister Amit Shah, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Railways Minister Piyush Goyal, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar.

The officials said the ministers deliberated on various arrangements being made to deal with increasing number of coronavirus cases as well as to ensure adequate supplies of medicine and essential commodities during the lockdown. India has recorded over 2,300 positive cases of coronavirus and at least 56 deaths so far. Globally, the virus has infected more than one million people and claimed around 50,000 lives.

The ministers took stock of supply of essential goods across the country which has been smooth, government sources said, adding difficulties arising out of shortage of labourers in loading and unloading of food materials from trucks and freight trains are being addressed. On movement of migrant workers, the GoM felt the issue has been resolved as they are being looked after in temporary shelters set up by the state governments, the sources said.

The GoM also appealed to people to respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to turn off all lights in their homes and light candles or diyas for 9 minutes at 9 PM on April 5 and make the initiative a "grand success", they said. In a video message, Modi urged people to light up lamps on Sunday to display collective strength to defeat coronavirus.

Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Civil Aviation Minsister Hardeep Singh Puri were also among those who attended the meeting. The GoM appreciated contribution, dedication and the hard work of thousands of health professionals, police, paramilitary and armed forces and those engaged in maintaining supply chain of essential commodities across the country, the sources added.

Separately, the defence ministry said five viral testing labs at armed forces hospitals have been made part of national grid for carrying out tests for coronavirus infection. These include Army Hospital (Research and Referral) in Delhi, Air Force Command Hospital in Bangalore, Armed Forces Medical College in Pune, Command Hospital in Lucknow and Command Hospital in Udhampur.

Six more hospitals are being readied with infrastructure to carry out COVID-19 testing. In addition, 15 other facilities are being kept ready as standby for use, if required, the defence ministry said in a statement, adding dedicated infrastructure including high dependency units, intensive care beds are being readied at 51 hospitals of the armed forces across the country.

Some of these hospitals are in Kolkata, Visakhapatnam, Kochi, Dundigal, Bengaluru, Kanpur, Jaisalmer, Jorhat and Gorakhpur. At present, armed forces are running six quarantine facilities at Mumbai, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Hindon, Manesar and Chennai.

A total of 1,737 people have been handled by these centres and 403 of them have been released so far. The transport fleet of IAF is being used to assist in transportation of essential supplies, medicines and medical equipment.

So far, approximately 60 tonnes of supplies have been airlifted to various parts of the country, officials said. Twenty-eight fixed wing and 21 helicopters are also kept on standby at various locations across the country for any possible eventualities.

Six naval ships are kept ready to provide assistance to neighbouring countries. Five medical teams are also on standby for deployment in Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and Afghanistan..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Rising temperatures in India seem to counter the spread of COVID 19 infections

Scary predictions on the rate of spread of COVID 19 infections in India are floating in media. But the data on the spread of infections coming so far point to a contrary trajectory putting a question mark on such predictions. Explanations o...

Videos

Latest News

World Bank allocates $3m to Armenia for equipment, supplies to fight COVID-19

In response to the rapid spread of the COVID-19 pandemic globally, and recently in Armenia, the World Bank is supporting the Governments response to protect its people amid the coronavirus outbreak. At the request of the Ministry of Health ...

BTS’s 'DNA' crosses 950 million views on Youtube

BTSs DNA becomes the first Korean boy group music video to cross 950 million views on Youtube. Other Korean artists who have done so include BLACKPINK DDU-DU DDU-DU and PSY Gentleman, Gangnam Style.On April 3, at approximately 8 p.m. KST, t...

AfDB's Fight Covid-19 social bond lists on London Stock Exchange

The African Development Banks Fight Covid-19 social bond, the largest social bond to date to be issued in the capital markets, listed on London Stock Exchange on Friday 3 April 2020, and is now available through its Sustainable Bond Market....

Swiss govt doubles size of coronavirus loan scheme to $41 bln

The Swiss government is doubling the size of its coronavirus emergency loan scheme to 40 billion Swiss francs 40.94 billion after being flooded by requests for help by businesses, it said on Friday. The government said it was expanding brid...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020