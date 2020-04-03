Left Menu
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2020 18:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 18:38 IST
Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Friday. 5:56 p.m.

A 55-yr-old man and his son test positive for coronavirus in Noida as total number of cases rises to 50 in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar. 5:47 p.m.

Authorities defer turning Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium into quarantine facility. 5:44 p.m.

The coronavirus pandemic would have a debilitating impact on India’s tourism sector with the industry estimating an overall loss of Rs 5 lakh crore and job cuts for 4-5 crore people. 5:35 p.m. Delhi reports 91 new COVID-19 positive cases in last 24 hrs taking the total number to 384.

5:17 p.m. More than 31,000 doctors, including retired government and Armed Forces Medical Services, and private physicians have volunteered to help the government fight COVID-19 pandemic.

5:14 p.m. As many as 102 people tested positive for coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of cases in the state to 411.

5:04 p.m. As many as 647 COVID-19 positive cases found in 14 states in the last two days are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat congregation, Union Health Ministry says.

4:51 p.m. All those who attended the Tabligh-e-Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area, and were traced in the state, had entered Haryana before the nationwide lockdown was announced.

4:49 p.m. UP govt transfers lump sum pension into accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries.

4:45 p.m. Online grocery platform bigbasket is looking at hiring 10,000 people for its warehouses and last-mile delivery to clear pending orders and meet the spike in orders on account of the nationwide lockdown.

4:25 p.m. Demand surge for ‘game changer’ COVID-19 drug hydroxychloroquine despite lack of clinical evidence. 4:12 p.m.

Labourers, migrant workers complain of overpriced essentials after security upped around Nizamuddin 3:52 p.m. UP government says it will set up Rs 1000 crore corona care fund.

3:49 p.m. At least 26 Nepalese Muslims who returned home by secretly crossing the border after attending various religious congregations in India, have been detained and quarantined in Nepal.

3:43 p.m. Calls seeking to obtain information about COVID-19 constitute an overwhelming 91 per cent of distress messages received by a national CRPF helpline, report says.

3:15 p.m. A 70-year-old-woman from Delhi, who was staying in a guest house with her husband in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district, dies due to COVID-19.

2:24 p.m. Centre tells SC that it will publicise notification to control prices of masks and sanitizers.

2:20 p.m. As the country battles a sudden surge in coronavirus cases, the government carries out a detailed review of the overall healthcare delivery system as well as situation arising out of the 21-day nation-wide lockdown, officials say.

2:14 p.m. ICMR gives go ahead for COVID-19 testing in labs under DBT, CSIR, and DAE.

2:01 p.m. Four Americans, nine British and six Chinese nationals were among the 960 foreign Tablighi Jamaat activists who were blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled by the Union Home Ministry. 1:25 p.m.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal holds video conference meeting with AAP MLAs. 12:40 p.m.

A woman from Baddi in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district dies due to COVID-19 at the PGIMER in Chandigarh. 12:11 p.m.

NSA to be slapped against persons who attack policemen enforcing lockdown in UP, state government says. 11:55 a.m.

Seven more persons, two of them minors, have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, taking the number of infections in the state to 95. 11:51 a.m.

The number of COVID-19 cases rises to 134 in Uttar Pradesh with a total of eight fresh cases reported in Agra and Jaunpur. 11:41 a.m. A team from the WHO will visit Rajasthan's Tonk district to conduct a survey in the wake of rising number of coronavirus cases in the state, Deputy CM Sachin Pilot says.

11:38 a.m. The number of COVID-19 cases climbs to 2,301 in the country while the death toll rose to 56.

11:16 a.m. ICMR recommends antibody test for speedy detection of COVID-19 cases.

10:20 a.m. Global exams like TOEFL and GRE will be taken at home except in mainland China and Iran in view of the COVID-19 situation across the globe, Educational Testing Service (ETS) says.

10:08 a.m. The Editors Guild of India says it is "deeply perturbed" over the government blaming the media in the Supreme Court for causing panic among migrant workersa mid the lockdown.

7:11 a.m. Wearing a face mask alone is not adequate enough to protect an individual from coronavirus, the White House says.

6:14 a.m. Stay indoors and practise social distancing to win war gainst COVID-19, US President Donald Trump tells Americans.

5:23 a.m. US President Donald Trump again tests negative for coronavirus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

