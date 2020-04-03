Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi s call: Candle makers expect spurt in demand, unable to supply due to lockdown

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-04-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 03-04-2020 19:20 IST
Modi s call: Candle makers expect spurt in demand, unable to supply due to lockdown

Hyderabad, Apr 3 (PTI): Candle makers here are at their wits end to meet the expected surge in demand in Telangana following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to light candles, diyas or switch on mobile phone torches on Sunday evening, saying they would be hard pressed to cater to it due to the ongoing lockdown. M Sujatha, promoter of Lucky Candle India, which specialies in making decorative and event-based candles, started getting calls from customers after the Prime Ministers speech on Friday morning.

Modi urged people to switch off the lights at their homes and light up lamps, candles or mobile phone torches for nine minutes at 9 pm on April 5 to display the country's "collective resolve" to defeat coronavirus. Telangana has been under lockdown since March 22.

"There were no enquirers for candles during the past fortnight due to the lockdown. We started getting calls for candles after the PMs speech today. We expect more calls tomorrow and the day after.

However, we are not sure whether we will be able to meet the demand as production was suspendeddue to the lockdown. Even to sell the existing stock we would request our customers to go for options like mobile torch or an oil lamp for Sunday to avoid any mass gathering or movement of people on the roads just to pick up the candles, Sujatha told PTI.

She further said traditional candle makers are shifting their focus to specilised products such as event or decorative specific candles, as there have been no power cuts in Telangana during the past three or four years. Voicing similar views, Roshan Singh, proprietor of BR Jayesh Singh Enterprises said traditional candle sales are dwindling as the power situation has improved.

He said the sale of specialty lamps and candles were picking up. Ramrao Ubela, a candle manufacturer, said he expects the demand to go up in the next 48 hours and he would sell whatever stocks he has.

"I will be able to supply whatever quantities if customers come and pick thestocks from my shop. I am not going out due to lockdown, Ubela said. D Prabhakar Rao, Telangana State Transmission Corporation Chairman and Managing Director said there will be a temporary dip of 700 MW in domestic consumption in Telangana if people switch off lights.

He said the power utilities would lose revenue consequent to the loss of consumption..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

In blow to Airbnb, EU court adviser says solving housing shortage is priority

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

DU vice chancellor gets Delhi Minorities Commission notice over 'hate messages' from teachers

Mumbai: BMC makes public GIS map of COVID-19 affected areas

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Workforce has embraced remote working and hyperlocal coworking spaces: GoFloaters CEO & COO

GoFloaters pay-as-you-use service with flexible plans is the best-suited model for on-the-go workforce segment, say Shyam Sundar Nagarajan, CEO, and Srivatsan Padmanabhan, COO....

'Diya jalao' for COVID 19: Modi needs to practice his teachings and control fake news on social media

In his video message to the nation on Friday the Prime Minister talks about peoples collective power to win the invincible. However, he has made no concreate efforts to win over the confidence and represent the collective power of the polit...

Tourism post-COVID 19: Lessons learned, out-of-box strategies to ensure the revival

In the pre-COVID 19 period the tourism industry was seen with much hope throughout the world. However, the COVID 19 pandemic has completely paralysed the tourism industry and its dependent sectors. The tourism industry in the post-COVID 19 ...

Cybersecurity post-COVID 19: More internet means more threats, stay alert folks!

When supported by adequate digital awareness campaigns and more crackdowns on cybercrimes, increased internet usage will help more people embrace technology and better understand the risks, bringing us closer to unleashing the true potentia...

Videos

Latest News

Swimming-ISL pro series to fund swimmers through to Tokyo Olympics

The professional International Swimming League ISL will fund its contracted athletes with monthly payments from September through to next years rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the series announced on Friday.It also plans to get all its 320 swim...

Andhra DGP reviews situation at checkposts along state borders

Andhra Pradesh DGP Gautam Sawang on Friday reviewed the situation at checkposts along the state borders. He reviewed the situation at Garikapadu check post in the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border. Later, he interacted with officials at the c...

BEST shuts one dept after employee tests coronavirus positive

After an employee of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST was found coronavirus positive on Thursday, it has shut the department where he worked and asked its other staffers to remain home quarantined. The BEST administration...

Maharashtra launches 'BMC-Mpower 1on1' helpline to alleviate mental health concerns

In a bid to alleviate the mental health concerns of people in Maharashtra during the lockdown period, a 24x7 helpline, called BMC-Mpower 1on1, has been launched. Mpower has partnered with the Maharashtra government and the Brihanmumbai Muni...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020